New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council (USADPLC), the highest quality producer of lentils, dry peas, and chickpeas for national and international markets, has exuberantly laid out a vision for a healthy and viable 2022. As per the USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council, the year 2022 glances over sustainable development goals, including good health and well-being. In addition to the objective of a sustainable year, USA Dry Pea Lentil Council hopes for improved talks on India tariffs to continue the pulse trade with India.

Speaking about the prospects for 2022, Sachin Khurana, India Representative, USADPLC, said, "India is an extremely crucial market for our exporters. We remain hopeful that the trade barriers will be resolved in 2022, and the pulses trade relation between India and the US will return to normalcy. Also, in 2022, we will continue to strengthen our sustainability story and educate Indian importers, traders, and consumers about the benefits of sustainable commodity - Pulses."

The USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council is gearing up for participation at the AAHAR festival from March 8 to March 12, 2022. AAHAR - The International Food & Hospitality Fair is one of Asia's well-reputed Food & Hospitality shows that presents an opportunity for Indian pulses traders to engage with the American pulses industry and strengthen their business prospects.

Speaking about the collaboration with industry in India, Khurana said, "In 2022, USADPLC is also aiming to focus on 'Standard For Quality' - an initiative to highlight the quality and premium standard of US Pulses. Through this campaign, we aim to engage with retailers and spread awareness amongst consumers about the superior quality of US Pulses."

The USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council were established in 1965 and represents multiple growers and industry organizations in the production, marketing, and end-use applications for dry peas, lentils, and chickpeas.

USA Dry Peas, Lentils & Chickpeas: The Standard for Quality. The 5,000 growers, processors, exporters and associates represented by the USADPLC take pride in their ability to produce the highest quality dry peas, lentils and chickpeas for national and international markets. U.S. dry peas, lentils, and chickpeas - earning the "Standard of Quality" seal every day.

