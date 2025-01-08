Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 8 (ANI): V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the renewable energy sector by achieving remarkable growth in windmill blade handling during the financial year 2024-25.

Up to December 2024, the Port, in a statement this week, said it handled 1,869 windmill blades, a significant growth of 40 per cent compared to the 1,332 blades handled during the same period in the previous financial year.

In December 2024 alone, the Port achieved an extraordinary milestone by handling 294 windmill blades, an exceptional growth of 234 per cent compared to the 88 blades handled in December 2023.

The number of windmill blade and accessory handling ships has also increased considerably to 75 ships during this financial year up to December 2024, when compared to 49 ships handled during the corresponding period of the last financial year, witnessing a growth of 50 per cent.

To support this growing demand, Port said it offers ample area for the storage of windmill blades, ensuring secure and efficient handling of these oversized cargoes.

The port infrastructure further supports efficient operations with adequate cranes for faster and safe loading, and congestion-free roads facilitating the timely arrival of windmill blades to the Port.

The windmill blades and accessories manufactured at Bengaluru, Trichy, and Chennai are primarily exported to countries such as the United States, Turkey, Australia, Spain, Finland and other European nations.

Susanta Kumar Purohit, Chairperson of the port, commended the efforts of Port officials, agents, transporters, and exporters for their outstanding achievement.

He stated that this accomplishment reinforces VOC Port's reputation as the preferred hub for exporting windmill blades and the journey toward a greener future by promoting sustainability.

V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust, formerly Tuticorin Port Trust, is one of the 12 major ports in India. (ANI)

