Makar Sankranti is the annual celebration that marks the transition of the sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius (dhanu) to Capricorn (Makara). The Sankranti moment when this occurs is considered to be extremely auspicious and Makar Sankranti 2025 will be marked on January 14. The celebration of Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the sun god and is celebrated with different observances in different parts of the country. Makar Sankranti is also known by different names across India. While Maharashtra celebrates it as Makara Sankranti, people in Assam observe the festival as Magh Bihu. Likewise, Pongal is celebrated by Tamils, Uttarayan is a major festival in Gujarat and the people in West Bengal celebrate Poush Sankranti. As we prepare to celebrate Makar Sankranti 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Makar Sankranti and its significance. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

When is Makar Sankranti 2025?

Makar Sankranti 2025 will be marked on January 14. This annual celebration is marked on the day that the sun enters the Makar or Capricorn sign. The celebration is usually observed on January 14, except on leap years, when the festivities would shift to January 15. Makar Sankranti's date and time are analogous to the Sidereal time of the Zodiac sign of Capricorn (when the sun enters). The Makara Sankranti Punya Kala for Makar Sankranti 2025 will be from 09:03 AM to 06:21 PM. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates.

Makar Sankranti Significance and Rituals

Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the Hindu religious sun god and is marked by reciting the Gayatri Mantra. It is also said to be associated with the birth and coming of the final Avatar of the Hindu God Vishnu, Kalki and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the world. People often mark this day by taking a holy dip in the river, and offering special prayers at the time of sunrise.

Makar Sankranti is an important pan-Indian solar festival, known by different names though observed on the same date, sometimes for multiple dates around the Makar Sankranti. It is also known as Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh and Pongal in Tamil Nadu.

