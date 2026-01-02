New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 2: VeCura ReSculpt, a next-generation aesthetic and body sculpting clinic under the aegis of VeCura, officially marked its entry into India with a grand launch in Chennai. Designed to redefine body transformation, VeCura ReSculpt brings together advanced medical technology, data-driven diagnostics, and personalised treatment planning under one roof.

With confirmed expansion plans for Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the brand aims to establish a strong presence across South India's key metropolitan markets.

The Chennai launch was inaugurated by Alya Manasa, actress and television personality, who attended as the Chief Guest along with VeCura ReSculpt Director Mrs. Caroline Prabha Reddy, Mukundan Satyanarayanan -CEO of Vcare group & Dr. Ram Gautham. The event was attended by leading doctors, healthcare professionals, industry experts, and members of the media, reflecting the growing demand for medically guided, ethical aesthetic solutions.

Located in T. Nagar, Chennai, VeCura ReSculpt has been envisioned as a clinic that prioritises understanding before intervention, moving away from generic aesthetic treatments toward structured, science-backed transformation journeys.

A Science-First PhilosophyAt the heart of VeCura ReSculpt is a clear guiding belief: transformation must be scientific, personalised, and safe. Every technology introduced at the clinic is hand-selected following rigorous medical evaluation, considering global clinical validation, safety profiles, and longterm physiological impact.

Leading this philosophy is Dr. Ram Gautham, MS (Ortho), MBA, Fellowship in SportsMedicine, Director and President of Medical Services at VeCura ReSculpt. With a strong foundation in orthopaedics and sports medicine, Dr. Ram brings a structured, anatomy-led and evidence-based approach to aesthetic care.

"At VeCura ReSculpt, our goal is not just to reshape physiques," said Dr. Ram Gautham. "It is to build confidence, restore balance, and elevate overall wellbeing through world-class nonsurgical technologies.Every transformation begins with diagnostics, data, and a deep understanding of the individual's physiology."

Under his clinical leadership, all treatments are preceded by comprehensive consultations, assessments, and suitability checks, ensuring outcomes that are responsible, realistic, and patient-centric.

Advanced Technology, Personalised PrecisionVeCura ReSculpt integrates some of the world's most advanced non-surgical aesthetic and body contouring technologies. Central to its diagnostic approach is STYKU® 3D Body Analysis, which provides precise insights into body composition, posture, and measurements, enabling highly personalised treatment planning.

The clinic's technology suite includes:* CoolSculpting® and CoolTech for non-invasive permanent fat loss through cryolipolysis* Tesla Former for targeted muscle stimulation and core strengthening and the TeslaPelvic Chair for pelvic floor rehabilitation and strengthening.* Evolve X and Ultratone for muscle toning and skin tightening* Venus Legacy for skin tightening and cellulite reduction* AI Master for a proprietary technology using AI and a robotic arm to help visceral fat loss* Whole Body Cryotherapy and Ballancer Pro for recovery, wellness, and lymphatic support Each technology is used selectively and ethically, aligned with individual goals and medical suitability.

Visionary Leadership and Expansion PlansVeCura ReSculpt MD., E. Carolin Praba Reddy, building a healthcare brand anchored in integrity, consistency, and clinical excellence. expand into Hyderabad and Bengaluru, our focus remains on delivering uniform medical quality, advanced technology, and a patient experience rooted in trust."

Setting a New Benchmark in Aesthetic Care With its Chennai launch,VeCura ReSculpt enters the aesthetic healthcare space with a clear commitment to medical credibility, technology-led diagnostics, and personalised care. As the brand prepares to expand across South India, it aims to redefine how non-surgical aesthetic and body sculpting treatments are experienced--grounded in science, guided by expertise, and delivered with care.

VeCura ReSculpt Clinic located at New Door No. 8, Ground Floor & First Floor Dr. B.N. Road, N Boag Rd, T. Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600017.

Disclaimer: This press release is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult a doctor before taking any decisions.

