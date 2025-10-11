Vietnam on Your Mind? Here's Why November 2025 is the Best Time to Fly with Vietjet

New Delhi [India], October 11: If you've been dreaming of exploring Vietnam, there's no better time to plan your journey than this Diwali season. Vietjet is celebrating with a 10-day Super Sale, its biggest promotion of the year, giving Indian travellers the chance to experience Vietnam's beauty, culture, and cuisine at unbeatable prices. And it's not just fare discounts -- even more perks await those planning to fly as early as next month.

Ticket Discounts, Hotel Perks and More!

From 10 to 19 October 2025, Indian travellers can enjoy discounts of up to 50% on Eco class fares (excluding taxes and fees) using the promo code SUPERSALE1010 when booking on www.vietjetair.com or the "Vietjet Air" mobile app. The sale covers all routes connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with Vietnam's top destinations, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. The discounted fares apply for travel between 1 November 2025 and 27 May 2026 (subject to availability), giving you ample time to plan your trip.

November, however, is one of the best months to visit Vietnam. The weather is pleasant across the country, from Hanoi's cool northern air to the golden beaches of Da Nang and the vibrant energy of Ho Chi Minh City. With fewer crowds than the peak tourist season, international visitors can enjoy both outdoor adventures and cultural experiences to the fullest.

Keeping that in mind, Vietjet's festive campaign adds more value to next month's departures. Passengers travelling between 1 and 25 November 2025 on Eco tickets can enjoy complimentary 20kg checked baggage and 50% off pre-booked hot meals on flights. For Business and SkyBoss travellers, the promo code LEADER10 offers up to 50% off premium fares. These benefits ensure that your journey is not only affordable but also comfortable and enjoyable.

Additionally, Vietjet flyers can take advantage of up to 50% off stays at the luxurious Furama Resort in Da Nang, valid for stays until 28 February 2026. It's a perfect way to complete your Vietnamese holiday with a relaxing beachfront retreat in Vietnam's "Most Liveable City."

Vietjet is also celebrating the Diwali spirit with a vibrant activation event at Nexus Ahmedabad One, a prominent destination for shopping and entertainment in Ahmedabad, on 19 October 2025. The event will feature immersive Vietnamese cultural displays, travel experiences, and exclusive giveaways, offering guests a sneak peek into the delights that await them in Vietnam.

Vietnam is Calling

This festive season, skip the usual and embrace the extraordinary by planning your dream trip to Vietnam. Whether it's wandering through Hanoi's Old Quarter, exploring the lantern-lit streets of Hoi An, or cruising along Ha Long Bay, the Southeast Asian country promises unforgettable experiences for every traveller.

According to Vietnam's National Statistics Office, the country welcomed over 15.4 million international visitors in the first nine months of 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 21.5%. Notably, India climbed to sixth place among Vietnam's top 10 source markets, with 505,000 arrivals -- an impressive rise of 142.9%.

With a wide range of affordable flight options between India and Vietnam, Vietjet makes it easier than ever for Indians to turn their travel dreams into reality. Operating one of the youngest and most modern fleets in Asia, the airline delivers a smooth and safe flying experience, complemented by the attentive service of its friendly and energetic cabin crew. Passengers can also enjoy a diverse menu of hot meals, including Indian vegetarian and Halal options, along with exclusive in-flight activities on special occasions that make the journey truly memorable.

For Business and SkyBoss passengers, Vietjet provides premium perks such as priority check-in, lounge access, and other privileges designed to enhance comfort and convenience from take-off to touchdown. Additionally, the airline offers 20% discounts on these two fare classes on the 2nd and 20th of every month.

With Vietjet's Diwali offers, November 2025 is the perfect window to explore the captivating nation at a fraction of the cost. Book your tickets, pack your bags, and let Vietjet take you on a journey that blends the thrill of travel with the warmth and joy of the Festival of Lights.

