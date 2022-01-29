New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI/PNN): Listed on both Stock Exchanges, BSE (Scrip Code: 530961) and NSE (Scrip Code: VIKASECO), Vikas Ecotech Ltd has informed that its recently started 'Infra Product Division bagged a firm order amounting Rs 300 million, the largest single order to date, to be completed within the current quarter.

With increasing economic activities and governments thrust on infrastructure development, and Company's focused approach to cater this ever-increasing demand within time supply of quality products, order book for company's Infra Products Division is populating with good repeated bulk orders from reputed clients for their diverse needs.

In terms of its pre-defined long-term business strategy, the Company recently ventured into trading and manufacturing of infra products, which not only enhancing company's revenues, product basket, profitability but also mitigates concentration risk.

Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is a New Delhi based company engaged in the business of Speciality Polymers & Specialty Additives and Chemicals for Plastics & Rubbers industries, catering to a wide horizon of applications in Agriculture, Infrastructure, packaging, electrical, footwear, pharmaceuticals, automotive, medical devices and components and other consumer goods.

Vikas Ecotech is the only manufacturer of Organotin (Heat Stabilizers for Vinyl applications) in lndia with in-house R&D facilities and is one of the single digit number of manufacturers of this product worldwide, who have technology and expertise for manufacturing this material right from Tin Metal to the final product.

Vikas Ecotech is expanding its business and product portfolio has added many consumer (final) products to its conventional (raw material businesses) profile. The new business segments include Infrastructure Products like Steel Pipe Fittings, MDPE Pipes for Gas applications to its business lines.

