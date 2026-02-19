PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Vivo, a major global smartphone manufacturer, is set to unveil the new era of its innovative V-series phones, consisting of the vivo V70 5G and vivo V70 Elite 5G. These models continue the legacy of V-series phones, addressing the core requirements of users. The V70 Elite 5G offers several premium features, including a pro-grade camera system, a new aerospace-grade aluminium frame, and an ultra-narrow bezel design. This gives the device a bold, premium look while remaining comfortable to hold and grip.

The vivo V70 Elite is set to launch on February 19th, 2026, and will be available for purchase soon after. If you are looking for an upgrade, you can buy this smartphone on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner outlets across 4,000+ Indian cities to shop for this device, and enjoy benefits like instant approvals, flexible repayment terms, and zero down payment offers on select models.

Vivo V70 Elite 5G: The new era of V-series phones

While designing the vivo V70 Elite 5G and the vivo V70 5G, the company focused on three aspects: in-hand feel, usability, and comfort. For this reason, the V70 Elite features a slim profile, a metallic frame, and a balanced design that provides a comfortable grip.

Besides its craftsmanship, the V70 Elite 5G also offers flagship features, including a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring it can compete with most flagships from other brands.

Key specifications:- Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K Ultra Clear OLED panel, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 5000 nits peak brightness

- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4 nm)

- GPU: Adreno 735

*RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X (expected)

* Storage: 256GB UFS 4.1 (expected)

- Rear cameras: 50MP ZEISS (OIS) + 50MP night telephoto + 8MP ultrawide

- Front camera: 50MP ZEISS group selfie camera

*Battery: 6,500 mAh (Typical) with 90W FlashCharge support

- Operating system: OriginOS 6

*Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C 2.0

Display that impresses - Fluid and vibrant

The vivo V70 Elite 5G sports a 1.5K Ultra Clear OLED display designed for vibrant, detailed visuals. The higher resolution improves clarity while reading, watching videos, or editing photos.

A 120 Hz refresh rate keeps scrolling smooth and reduces motion blur in supported games. With high peak brightness, the screen remains readable even under direct sunlight.

Display highlights:- 1.5K Ultra Clear OLED display

- 120 Hz refresh rate

*459 PPI pixel density

- Up to 5,000 nits peak brightness

- 1.07 billion colours support

ZEISS-powered cameras for studio-quality images

Photography is a core focus of the V70 Elite 5G, a tradition vivo has followed with its V- series phones. The 50MP main camera supports optical image stabilisation, which helps reduce blur in low-light shots and enables ultra-stable video recording. A 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom allows clearer portrait shots and better subject separation. This setup is designed to capture sharper images without relying only on digital enhancement.

The 50MP front camera supports autofocus, keeping selfies sharp even when you move slightly. The 92° ultra-wide field of view allows more people to fit into the frame, which is useful for group photos.

Camera highlights:- Rear cameras: 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera, 50MP ZEISS Night telephoto camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera

- Front camera: 50MP ZEISS ultrawide lens

*3x optical zoom

-Up to 100x zoom capability

*ZEISS co-engineered optics

-Rear video: 4K @ 60 fps

*Front video: 4K @ 30 fps

Flagship performance - Snapdragon chipset

The vivo V70 Elite 5G runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform, built for stable multitasking and consistent gaming performance. It handles heavy applications, video recording, and background tasks smoothly.

Compared to mid-range processors, it offers better efficiency and sustained speed under heavy load. The LPDDR5X high-performance memory and UFS 4.1 storage further ensure ultra-quick app launches and faster game loads.

Performance highlights:

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

- Improved gaming stability

- LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for ultra-responsive experience

- Better power efficiency under heavy use

A long-lasting battery to fuel productivity

Battery life is one of the major strengths of the vivo V70 Elite 5G. It includes a 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery, built to last through long streaming and photography sessions.

When you need to charge, the 90W FlashCharge reduces waiting time. This combination helps balance long-term use with quicker refills.

Battery highlights:- 6,500 mAh BlueVolt battery

- 90W FlashCharge support

*Multi-Scenario Bypass Charging to reduce heat build-up

Premium and durable design

The vivo V70 Elite 5G moves the V Series into a more mature premium space while maintaining a slim, comfortable form. It features an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and ultra-narrow 0.125 cm side bezels that make the front look almost borderless. The metallic grit glass back adds a soft matte finish that feels smooth and resists fingerprints.

Design highlights:-Aerospace-grade aluminium frame

*0.125 cm ultra-narrow side bezels

-Low-profile metallic camera module

* IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance

Vivo V70 Elite 5G - Pricing and variantsThe vivo V70 Elite 5G is set to launch on 19th February 2026. It will be introduced alongside the standard vivo V70 5G, expanding the V70 lineup. The V70 Elite 5G is expected to arrive in multiple RAM and storage configurations, and this model will be available in three colour options: Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black.

While the company will announce the pricing and variants at the official launch event, users can expect the base variant (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM) to be priced around Rs. 51,999.

Disclaimer: The pricing and specifications are tentative and based on available sources.

Why buy the vivo V70 Elite 5G from Bajaj Finserv partner stores?Buying the vivo V70 Elite 5G on Easy EMIs allows you to spread the total cost into manageable monthly payments instead of paying the amount upfront. You can visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores and complete your purchase in person.

Here are some benefits of buying smartphones from a Bajaj Finserv partner store:

- Easy EMIs: Convert the total price into simple, affordable monthly instalments.

- Instant approvals: Get quick eligibility checks and faster processing.

*Flexible tenures: Select a repayment period between 3 and 60 months.

- Zero down payment: Available on select models. Removes the upfront payment burden.

- Maha Bachat Savings Calculator: Combine dealer, brand, and EMI offers to check total savings instantly.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-

Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

