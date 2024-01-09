BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: VSPAGY, a leading personalized video interactive platform, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Netcore Cloud, a global MarTech company known for its AI-powered marketing automation and customer engagement solutions. This collaboration promises to deliver a new era of innovation and value for businesses seeking to enhance their digital marketing and marketing automation efforts. Netcore Cloud is a full-stack growth platform for marketers and product and growth managers. For nearly three decades, Netcore has been built for scale, focusing on revenue impact through customer experiences for hyper-growth digital-first brands, and works with over 6500+ brands across 40+ countries. VSPAGY is a Personalized Video Interactivity AI-powered SaaS platform that has delivered over 500 million personalized video interactivity streams for over 75+ large enterprises in India to enhance their customer engagement in the last four years. VSPAGY is trusted by some of India's leading brands, including over 70 marque enterprises like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, AXIS Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank of India, Yes Bank, Max Life Insurance, HDFC Life, TATA AIG, SBI Life, Royal Sundaram, Hyundai Motors, Hero Motors, IndusInd Bank, Canara HSBC, Bajaj Alliance Life Insurance, AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, PineLabs, Titan, Tanishq, Fastrack, Blackberrys, amongst others. The Netcore and VSPAGY partnership brings together two industry pioneers, each with a deep commitment towards personalized omnichannel customer engagement communication, helping enterprises and brands build amazing customer experiences. This strategic alliance aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to provide marketers with a comprehensive suite of tools and strategies to succeed in today's highly competitive digital landscape. The partnership will enhance both companies' offerings and offer seamless integration with Netcore's marketing automation platforms with VSPAGY's personalized video interactivity managed services solutions and AI-powered SaaS platform. Help enterprises and brands get data-driven insights about video viewer behavior and engagement to make data-driven video campaigns, optimize their marketing strategies, and improve ROIs through interactive video engagement. "Our partnership with Netcore Cloud marks a significant milestone for VSPAGY and our clients," said Prabhat Kumar, Founder and Director at VSPAGY. "Together, we will enhance brands and enterprises to create personalized and interactive experiences, especially in a world where video is becoming a key tool for brands to connect and engage with their customers." Adding to this, Kalpit Jain, Group CEO of Netcore Cloud, said, "In the contemporary landscape, videos have become the most sought-after form of content, demanded by people and heavily invested in by brands. With the support of Netcore Gen AI, we now possess the capabilities to extract data-driven insights. This empowers us to adopt a more targeted approach to video creation, significantly impacting ROIs through interactive video engagement. The collaboration with VSPAGY is a testament to our commitment to elevating the quality of video engagement, marking a new era of impactful visual storytelling."

