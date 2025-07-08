New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): In a strategic push to harness the power of AI for inclusive communication, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, through its WaveX Startup Accelerator Platform, has launched the "Kalaa Setu - Real-Time Language Tech for Bharat" Challenge.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said in a release that this nationwide initiative invites India's leading AI startups to develop indigenous, scalable solutions for automated generation of audio, video, and graphic content from textual inputs, with support for multiple Indian languages.

The challenge focuses on scalable solutions that support three core areas of AI-driven content generation. First, text-to-video generation allows for the automated creation of video content from text, with the ability to customise the environment, tone, and subject matter to suit different communication needs.

Second, text-to-graphics generation enables the production of data-driven infographics and illustrative visuals that make complex information easier to understand and visually engaging.

Third, text-to-audio generation, which uses advanced voice synthesis to produce speech that is not only accurate but also emotionally expressive and sensitive to regional accents, enhancing relatability and impact in multilingual contexts.

Kalaa Setu aims to bridge the digital language divide by enabling public communication bodies to dynamically transform official information into regionally resonant formats such as infographic visuals, contextualised video explainers, and audio news capsules, in real time.

Whether it is a farmer accessing weather alerts, a student receiving exam updates, or a senior citizen learning about healthcare schemes, the initiative seeks to deliver information in a manner that is not only contextually relevant but also available in their own languages.

Startups can register and apply for the challenge through the WAVEX portal at https://wavex.wavesbazaar.com under the "Kalaa Setu" challenge category. Startups have to submit a working Minimum Viable Concept (MVC) by July 30th, 2025, showcasing a video demo of the product. The final shortlisted teams will present their solutions before a national jury in New Delhi, with the winner receiving an MoU for full-scale development, pilot support with AIR, DD, and PIB, and incubation under the WAVEX Innovation Platform. Technical requirements and other details for the challenges can be accessed from the WaveX portal. (ANI)

