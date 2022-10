Alberta [Canada], October 4 (ANI/ATK): WestCoastNFT, a Canada-based nonfungible token (NFT) development firm, has picked CoinChapter.com, an emerging crypto news website, as its official media partner.

Active since 2015, CoinChapter has been serving the industry with its day-to-day coverages of several cryptocurrencies, including news, fundamental, and technical analysis. Lately, the website has boosted its coverage of NFT projects, an emerging industry of digital collectibles whose net worth crossed USD 15 billion in 2021.

Steve Mitobe, the founder of WestCoast NFT, notes CoinChapter's supersonic growth in recent years and how it could allow WestCoastNFT to boost its online presence worldwide.

"WestCoast NFT and CoinChapter share the desire of taking NFT coverages in every part of the world. The emergence of Web3 and people's potential switch to metaverse that would have them launch their personalized digital avatars has inspired us to take NFT coverages to the next level."

"We believe CoinChapter's amazing command on the NFT market would enable WestCoast NFT to reach more businesses worldwide."

Neal Wright, the managing editor at https://coinchapter.com, reciprocates unequivocally, noting that partnering with WestCoast NFT exposes their portal to the latest NFT statistics, which can be shaped into articulative and accurate reports for the sector down the road.

"We welcome WestCoast NFT as a de-facto sponsor so we could have the means to cover the NFT sector broadly. Yes, that includes the plans to have a dedicated NFT coverage team in the future."

