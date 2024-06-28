ATK

New Delhi [India], June 28: Travelling to foreign destinations is a dream for many, but only a few live it due to the costs involved. When flying to your dream country, you plan everything meticulously, ensuring nothing untoward happens and catches you off-guard. However, certain situations are not in your hands and can worsen the entire trip in a minute. This is where having a financial backup in the form of travel insurance is recommended.

Let's discuss what this policy covers.

Understanding Travel Insurance Coverage

A comprehensive travel insurance plan offers coverage for the following:

1. Medical Emergencies

Medical crises can come unexpectedly and ruin your entire plan. What if the changed cuisine doesn't agree with your digestive system? What if the change in climatic conditions results in a common flu? Well, if you are in the US or the UK, where the local currency translates to around Rs 80-104, the cost of treatment might disturb your budget.

That is where you can use your travel health insurance to pay the bills.

The insurer also pays for treating injuries you sustained due to a road accident. However, remember that most insurers do not reimburse medical invoices if the contributing factor is an injury because of participation in adventurous sports.

2. Flight Delays

You are all set to check out from the hotel room when suddenly a message on your screen says all flights are on standby for the next 18 hours because of bad weather. You inquire with the weather department and discover that the forecast isn't good for the next two days. You call the reception and ask for an extension of your accommodation. In this scenario, the insurer will reimburse you for the additional days of stay and the amount you spent on meals.

3. Baggage Delay

Handling checked-in baggage is appropriately coordinated, yet the number of instances where travellers report delayed or lost luggage is becoming common.

Imagine a situation where your baggage is misplaced soon after your arrival, but the concerned authority assures you they will find it within 36 hours. Your luggage contains a cash card, medicines, and other necessary items.

Now, if you had to pay for all the necessities on your own, the cost might be high enough to force you to compromise on other things to stay within budget. But don't worry; with travel insurance online, you can get reimbursed for all your expenses for necessary items.

4. Personal Liability

Suppose you are in a shop that sells only antiques. While exploring the displays, your hand accidentally hits a sculpture believed to be 150 years old, and it falls and breaks. The broken pieces also injure the customer standing right behind you.

In this case, the insurer will compensate for the customer's bodily injury and the property loss to the shop owner.

5. Trip Cancellation

You usually plan your itineraries well beforehand when going on a foreign trip. You make hotel reservations, book two-way flight tickets, and purchase tickets for your most awaited concert. However, two days before your trip, you receive the sad news of a close family member being hospitalised, and you are the only one to take care of the person. Now, you have to cancel all your reservations, but some bookings are non-refundable. Here, the insurer will handle the financial loss you faced because of trip cancellation.

6. Emergency Evacuation

You love hiking, and to fulfil this desire, you head to your destination's most remote mountain range. However, while hiking, you slip and suffer a major head injury. The worst thing is there is no nearby hospital to treat your condition, and you need to be moved to a different city or, in the worst condition, to your home country.

In this scenario, travel insurance will not only arrange for emergency evacuation but also bear the associated costs.

7. House Burglary

When you are on an international trip and leave your house without a caretaker, the chances of a house break-in are high. Thieves may enter your house and steal valuables like cash and jewellery.

Travel insurance covers these instances. However, it is essential to understand the information needed when buying coverage to avoid claim rejection in the future.

Conclusion

When purchasing travel insurance, ensure that you read the fine print of the soft copy. Check the inclusions and exclusions, and review the claim process to avoid any last-minute hassle. Connect with your insurer's executive to learn the various clauses associated with medical treatment expenses.

