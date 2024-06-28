The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is into its final game with the India National Cricket Team and South Africa National Cricket Team playing for the title. Both India and South Africa have been very dominant in the tournament so far topping the respective group stage and even the Super Eight tables of the competition. The Indian team delivered an all-round performance with the batters delivering in the run chase while bowlers defended the totals en route to their victories. South African side on the other hand boasted a strong bowling line-up that won multiple matches for the side, easing the pressure off the Proteas' batting line-up. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Spinners Wash Away 2022 Nightmare, Send Unbeaten India to Final by Ending England's Title Defence.

But the final match would be an interesting fixture as both the teams have fierce bowling attacks and capable batting lineups to win the coveted trophy. Banking on their strong performances in the competition so far Men in Blue and South Africa are undefeated but never faced each other in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. Here is how the teams fared in the past T20 World Cups against each other.

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head in T20 World Cup

India and South Africa faced each other six times before in the T20 World Cup history with the Men in Blues winning four and South Africa winning the remaining two matches giving India a great head-to-head dominance in the mega tournament. Following are the details of their meetings in the T20 World Cup history. Anrich Nortje Takes Most Wickets for South Africa in Single ICC T20 World Cup Edition.

T20 World Cup Edition Winner Win Margin 2007 India Won by 37 Runs 2009 South Africa Won by 12 Runs 2010 India Won by 14 Runs 2012 India Won by 1 run 2014 India Won by 6 Wickets 2022 South Africa Won by 5 Wickets

As seen in the above table, four out of six matches between India and South Africa at the T20 World Cups were won by the team batting first while in the last two meetings teams managed to chase the set target. With South Africa making their first appearance in the T20 World Cup final, this will be their only encounter in the ultimate match of the tournament. Fans will have to wait till Saturday, June 29 for two of the strongest teams of the T20 World Cup 2024 to battle for the title.

