New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Government is willing to earmark areas to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the 20 townships being built across the nation, as the MSMEs are integral to industrial growth, stated Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Thursday.

Addressing Assocham's Bharat @100 Summit, the Union Minister said MSMEs are integral to large businesses and industrial growth.

Stating that MSMEs are pivotal to supporting large industries in their ecosystem, the Minister noted that he would speak to States to look at providing areas to MSMEs for developing their businesses in townships and industrial parks.

He also added that MSMEs can be provided land at concessional rates to develop their businesses in the townships.

Speaking on the theme of the Summit, "Fuelling Bharat's Global Rise", the Minister reminded the participants of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of 'Panch Pran' - Developed India, Removing Colonial Mindset, Taking Pride in Our Heritage, Unity and Integrity, and Collective Duty Towards the Nation.

Alluding to the passing of the Boilers Bill, 2024 in Rajya Sabha yesterday by repealing the colonial-era Act, Goyal noted that under the current Government swift action is being taken to promote Ease of Doing Business by simplifying processes, reducing compliance burden and decriminalising laws helping the MSMEs of the country.

On the rising consumption patterns of the country, the Minister highlighted that India must become a developed nation on the back of sustainability. We can't encourage waste, he said. Reiterating his stand, Goyal said that emerging and developing countries have to bear the brunt of the environmental degradation due to the developed countries who have been outsourcing their production to other nations. Rather than blaming the manufacturer for the carbon emission, it is directly related to consumption.

Countries with the 'developed' tag attained that status on the back of low-cost energy supplied by coal-based powerplants for over 100 years as they industrialised their economies, he added.

Goyal emphasised that India, whereas, has revered nature over the decades and has realised a circular economy far before than the developed countries.

Speaking about Government's welfare schemes on food security, water, electricity and digital connectivity, Goyal noted that these programmes are provided to the citizens without any discrimination on the basis of religion, caste and creed.

He further stressed that caste census and demanding reservation on the basis of religion has outlived its shelf life. Motivation to make India a great nation should encourage every service provider to do jobs more efficiently, he pointed out, noting that citizens have to speak up against corruption and delays in processes.

The Government is willing to support skill development, Goyal highlighted, adding that already an outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore has been announced, the initiative needs to be driven in an Public-Private-Academia partnership. He urged academic institutions to take up entrepreneurship as a part of the course curriculum.

Goyal, during his address, urged the members of the apex chamber to instill the entrepreneurial bug among the youth and get them out of the job-seeking mode. One of your focus areas should be on getting the youth to make bolder decisions and willing to take risks, he said. (ANI)

