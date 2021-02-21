Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 21 (ANI): The adoption of digital technologies has enabled Adani Foundation to continue its community welfare activities and increase the number of beneficiaries in some of the segments.

Amidst the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Adani Foundation has developed innovative ways of engaging with the communities to maintain social distancing norms, said Adani Foundation spokesperson in a statement.

"Also, teachers and volunteers are meeting groups of students in open spaces. In Jharkhand, a mobile classroom 'Gyanodaya Rath' does scheduled rounds in the villages of Godda. As the designated Adani Skill Development Centres are running their courses online, Adani Foundation is witnessing a rise in enrolment of students as the location is not a constraint anymore," the spokesperson said.

Under the 'Fortune SuPoshan project', trained community volunteers 'SuPoshan Sanginis' remained connected with the beneficiary families through digital platforms and reached thousands of beneficiaries during the pandemic.

These efforts have brought in a shift in the way Adani Foundation is achieving its goals for holistic and sustainable development, said the spokesperson.

Women members of the Adani Foundation promoted self-help groups could support their households, amidst the pandemic, by making incense sticks, cultivating mushrooms, making lac bangles and other products.

"Women's self-help groups in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, aided by Adani Skill Development Centres produced more than 4.50 lakh masks for distribution across sites of Adani Group. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)