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Agency News Agency News Business News | WNS Launches India's Largest BFS Centre of Excellence at CGC University, Mohali Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 27: CGC University, Mohali, announced the launch of the WNS BFS Academy-Centre of Excellence, established in collaboration with WNS Global Services, a globally recognised leader in business process management, analytics, and digital transformation.

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New Delhi [India], April 27: CGC University, Mohali, announced the launch of the WNS BFS Academy-Centre of Excellence, established in collaboration with WNS Global Services, a globally recognised leader in business process management, analytics, and digital transformation.

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This initiative marks a significant step in the University's continued effort to align academic delivery with evolving industry requirements. WNS follows a highly selective model for academic partnerships, and CGC University, Mohali, stands among a limited top group of institutions across India chosen for this specialised Banking and Financial Services (BFS) initiative.

The WNS BFS Academy has been designed to deliver structured, application-oriented learning. Core domains such as financial crime and compliance, commercial lending, risk analysis, and data-driven decision-making have been integrated into the curriculum to ensure that students develop both conceptual clarity and operational competence.

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A key strength of the Academy lies in the direct involvement of WNS domain experts, who will lead training and mentorship. This ensures that students gain direct exposure to current industry practices and real-world systems.

The launch ceremony was graced by senior leadership from WNS, including:

- Mr. Arvind Pal Singh Ji, Corporate Vice President - BFS

- Mr. Rohan Kumar Sudan Ji, India Campus Head - WNS

- Mr. Animesh Kumar Bhartia Ji, General Manager - BFS

- Mr. Harsh Khurana Ji, Senior Group Manager - Commercial Lending

The event was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Sushil Prashar, Respected Executive Vice President, CGC University, Mohali, whose continued leadership has strengthened the University's industry-integrated academic initiatives and placement-oriented ecosystem.

This initiative is firmly anchored in the visionary foundation laid by the Hon'ble Founder Chancellor, Sardar Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, widely regarded as a guiding force in shaping progressive, application-driven education. His enduring emphasis on aligning academic depth with real-world relevance continues to define the institutional direction of CGC University, Mohali.

Carrying this vision forward, the Worthy Managing Director, Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, continues to lead the University with a clear focus on purposeful industry integration, ensuring that academic frameworks evolve in direct response to enterprise needs and emerging global standards.

The WNS BFS Academy- Centre of Excellence addresses a critical gap in higher education by integrating academic knowledge with industry expectations, ensuring that students graduate with the capability to contribute meaningfully from the outset of their professional journeys.

URL: https://www.cgcuniversity.in/

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