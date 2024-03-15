Mumbai, March 15: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, along with Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State, spearheaded the launch of various initiatives on World Consumer Rights Day, held in Mumbai. These initiatives aim to bolster consumer rights and welfare across diverse sectors. Goyal emphasized the significance of consumer empowerment in driving India towards a prosperous future.

In a move to enhance the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019, a state-of-the-art Video Conferencing Facility was inaugurated. This facility allows for dispute hearings in a hybrid mode, benefiting consumers by providing them with the opportunity to participate from their homes. Piyush Goyal Offers Prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai a Day After Being Nominated by BJP for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

Piyush Goyal Unveils Initiatives To Raise Global Awareness

आज मुंबई स्थित कांदिवली ईस्ट के Thakur College of Engineering & Technology में World Consumer Rights Day, 2024 पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम को संबोधित किया। अपनी प्रतिभा के दम पर Consumer Protection के समाधान प्रदान करने वाले विभिन्न बच्चों को अवार्ड्स देकर सम्मानित किया। उपभोक्ताओं को… pic.twitter.com/cG6LagD6RJ — Piyush Goyal (मोदी का परिवार) (@PiyushGoyal) March 15, 2024

Currently operational in select regions including Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi, this initiative aims to expedite complaint resolution and ensure consumer convenience. Acknowledging the importance of a transparent digital ecosystem, winners of the Dark Patterns Buster Hackathon 2023 were felicitated.

This nationwide initiative, launched by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) in collaboration with IIT (BHU), aimed to combat deliberate design strategies aimed at undermining consumer autonomy online. Minister Goyal commended the innovative solutions developed by young minds and reiterated the government's commitment to promoting fair online practices.

Recognizing the importance of time synchronization in various sectors including national security, the initiative to disseminate Indian Standard Time (IST) through mobile service providers was launched. This collaboration between the Legal Metrology Division, DoCA, and other prominent organizations will ensure real-time applications are synchronized effectively, contributing to national interests. Piyush Goyal Travels in Mumbai Local Train, Interacts With Passengers (Watch Video).

A state-of-the-art testing facility established in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards was inaugurated in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This facility aims to ensure the quality and reliability of power transmission equipment, thus bolstering consumer safety and confidence in the power sector.

The unveiling of the Integrated Price Monitoring Dashboard will enable stakeholders to monitor the daily retail and wholesale prices of essential food commodities across the nation. With data visualization and analytics, this dashboard promises greater transparency and accessibility in price monitoring.

A collaborative effort between the Centre for Indian Economic History and the Department of Consumer Affairs resulted in the release of a comprehensive book exploring consumer protection and legal metrology in ancient India. This initiative aims to draw lessons from history to inform contemporary consumer rights frameworks.

India marked a significant milestone by becoming one of the 14 OIML issuing authorities globally. The issuance of the first OIML certificate by RRSL, Ahmedabad, underscores India's commitment to international standards and consumer protection. The winners of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Government Law College Moot Court Competition were felicitated.

This competition, focusing on product liability and endorsement liability, witnessed participation from across India, showcasing the importance of legal frameworks in safeguarding consumer rights. In a bid to streamline consumer complaint redressal, the CCPA website was launched. This platform enables consumers to file complaints on a class action basis seamlessly, while also providing access to relevant advisories and guidelines.

Amar Chitra Katha, in collaboration with DoCA, launched "The Consumer Journey" Book 1 and 2. These educational booklets aim to raise awareness among children about consumer rights and responsibilities, fostering a culture of informed consumerism from a young age. During the event, Minister Goyal reiterated the government's commitment to consumer welfare, highlighting the transition from consumer protection to consumer prosperity. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving the vision of a 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047.

Additionally, he applauded the government's proactive measures in maintaining low inflation rates and ensuring affordability of essential commodities. The initiatives launched on World Consumer Rights Day 2024 underscore India's dedication to empowering consumers and fostering a fair and transparent marketplace conducive to national development.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)