PNN

New Delhi [India], April 7: On World Health Day 2026, leading health experts redefining the future of healthcare through innovation, compassion, and commitment share their insights. Across specialties, medical professionals emphasize the importance of strong foundations--early diagnosis, preventive care, and patient-centric treatment--in shaping long-term wellbeing. As healthcare continues to evolve with advanced technologies and collaborative approaches, these experts are not only treating illnesses but also empowering individuals and communities to lead healthier lives. Their insights reflect a shared vision: to build a more accessible, effective, and sustainable healthcare ecosystem that ensures a brighter, healthier tomorrow for all.

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1. Dr. Abhijeet Singh, MBBS, MD, DNB, DM (PCCM), Senior Consultant, Department of Respiratory Medicine & Critical Care, Sharda Care Health City, Sharda University, Greater Noida

On the occasion of World Health Day 2026, the importance of preventive healthcare and everyday wellness is receiving increased attention. While medical institutions continue to play a crucial role, companies across sectors are also contributing to the promotion of healthier lifestyles.

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Dr. Abhijeet Singh highlights that small, consistent lifestyle changes can have a significant impact on overall health. He emphasizes that well-being is shaped not only in clinical settings but also through daily habits, environment, and individual choices.

This perspective reflects a growing awareness that convenience, organization, and stress-free living play an essential role in overall wellness. Focusing on simplifying daily routines and improving lifestyle habits can indirectly support both mental and physical health.

This World Health Day, the message is clear: achieving better health is a shared responsibility, and every step toward a balanced lifestyle matters.

2. Dr. Anil Kumar T, MBBS, MS, MCh, CMC; Fellowship in Minimally Access Surgery, Uro-Oncology, and Robotic Surgery (UICC); Senior Consultant, Urology, Uro-Oncology, and Robotic Surgery, South Mark Clinic, Bengaluru

On this World Health Day 2026, Dr. Anil Kumar T reflects on the evolving landscape of healthcare and the responsibility carried by clinicians. At South Mark Clinic, his vision has always been to provide patient-centric, ethical, and evidence-based care that truly makes a difference.

In today's era, healthcare is not just about treating diseases--it is about early detection, prevention, and personalized treatment. By integrating advanced technologies with clinical expertise, he can significantly improve outcomes while ensuring patient comfort and safety.

Through his practice, he has seen how awareness, timely intervention, and trust between doctor and patient can transform lives. As he says, "Healthcare is not just about treating illnesses; it is about empowering patients, building trust, and creating a system where care is accessible, compassionate, and effective for all."

As Dr. Kumar emphasizes, healthcare is not just a profession--it is a commitment to humanity.

3. Dr. Fareha Khatoon, MS (OBGYN), FMAS, DRM, FRM, Diploma in Cosmetic Gynaecology; Director (Obs & Gynae), Cloudnine Hospital, Lucknow

On World Health Day 2026, it is imperative to acknowledge clinicians who are redefining standards in women's healthcare. Dr. Fareha Khatoon, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Cloudnine Hospital, Lucknow, exemplifies clinical excellence and patient-centered care.

Renowned for her expertise in managing high-risk pregnancies, she ensures optimal maternal and fetal outcomes through vigilant monitoring and evidence-based interventions. As a skilled laparoscopic surgeon, she advances minimally invasive gynecological care, enabling faster recovery and reduced morbidity.

Her comprehensive approach to infertility integrates cutting-edge treatment protocols with individualized care, addressing both medical and emotional dimensions. Additionally, her work in cosmetic gynaecology reflects a progressive commitment to holistic women's health.

Through innovation, precision, and compassion, Dr. Khatoon continues to make a measurable impact, elevating standards of care and improving women's health outcomes in the region.

4. Dr. Irfan Bashir, MBBS, DNB, Fellowship - St. Christopher (London); Senior Consultant & HOD, Radiation Oncology; Chairman, Radiation Safety Committee, Batra Hospital, Delhi

World Health Day is a reminder that good health is the foundation of a happy and productive life. In today's fast-paced world, lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity are on the rise, often driven by stress, poor diet, and lack of physical activity. Equally important is mental health, which deserves the same attention and care as physical well-being.

Simple steps can make a big difference--regular exercise, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, and routine health check-ups help prevent many illnesses. Public awareness, early diagnosis, and access to quality healthcare are essential for building a healthier society.

On this day, let us commit to making healthier choices not just for ourselves but also for our families and communities. Health is not merely the absence of disease; it is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being. A healthier tomorrow begins with the actions we take today.

5. Dr. N. K. Tak, MBBS, MD, FIPS, MAPA (USA), MIASM (Sexology); Senior Consultant Neuropsychiatrist - Deaddiction & Sexual Health Specialist, Child Mental Health Specialist & Counsellor; Ex-Senior Resident, AIIMS, New Delhi, and Mahatma Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, Jaipur

On World Health Day, 7 April 2026, the theme "Together for Health. Stand with Science" emphasizes the critical role of scientific evidence, collaboration, and the One Health approach in protecting the health of people, animals, plants, and the planet. As Dr. N. K. Tak highlights, this campaign is a reminder that good health is multidimensional, encompassing physical, mental, and social well-being.

Mental health is an essential part of overall health, yet it is often overlooked. Stress, anxiety, and lifestyle pressures can significantly impact our quality of life, making awareness, early intervention, and professional support vital. Scientific research and evidence-based approaches in psychiatry and deaddiction care provide effective strategies to maintain mental wellness.

Dr. Tak emphasizes that by embracing science, preventive care, and a holistic approach, we can safeguard our health and the health of our communities. On this World Health Day, let us commit to nurturing both our minds and bodies, fostering resilience, and creating a healthier, more balanced future.

6. Dr. Mangesh Patil, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), DNB (Genito-Urinary Surgery), MNAMS (General Surgery); Robotic Surgery Training (USA); Head of Minimal Invasive Urology & Endourology, Consultant Urologist & Robotic Uro-Oncosurgeon, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon; Saifee Hospital; Urocare Clinic, Mumbai

On World Health Day 2026, it is important to recognize how healthcare companies are enhancing patient care and outcomes. As a urologist, I have seen remarkable advances in diagnosis and treatment over the past decade, largely driven by technological innovations from responsible healthcare companies.

Advanced imaging systems now detect kidney stones, prostate enlargement, and cancers at much earlier stages. Minimally invasive surgical tools, including robotic platforms (Intuitive Surgical, USA) and laser technologies (Thulium and Holmium), allow treatment of kidney stones and prostate disorders with smaller incisions, less pain, and faster recovery. Patients spend less time in hospitals and return to daily life sooner.

Pharmaceutical companies develop safer medications for urinary infections, prostate problems, and bladder conditions, while digital health tools--such as health-monitoring apps and telemedicine platforms--keep patients connected with doctors even in remote areas.

The true impact of these companies lies in innovation, affordability, and accessibility. Collaboration between doctors and companies ensures safer, smarter, and patient-centered care for all.

7. Dr. Swarupa Mitra, MBBS, MD, FICRO, EHPM (IIM Kolkata); Senior Director & Unit Head, Radiation Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram; TEDx Speaker

Dr. Swarupa Mitra is a globally recognized Radiation Oncologist and TEDx speaker, currently serving as Senior Director and Unit Head of Radiation Oncology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

With over two decades of clinical and academic experience, Dr. Mitra has held leadership roles at premier institutions, including Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, Artemis Health Institute, and Indraprastha Apollo, and has international experience as faculty and mentor.

Her expertise spans advanced radiotherapy techniques such as Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS/SRT), SBRT, PET-based planning, image-guided brachytherapy, and MRI-Linac, acquired through specialized training in India and abroad. She has consistently championed precision oncology, improving outcomes for gynecological, genitourinary, gastrointestinal, breast, and many other types of cancers.

On World Health Day, Dr. Mitra emphasizes patient-centric innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and global knowledge sharing to make cancer care safer, more effective, and accessible to all. As she says, "True progress in cancer care comes when compassion meets innovation -- every patient deserves treatment that is precise, personal, and purposeful."

8. Dr. Srinivasa Tejaswini Adada, Director - Cancer Conscious Clinics; Co-founder - Medhic.AI, Fifthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd; Consultant Medical Oncologist, Hematologist, and Cellular Therapy Specialist, Hyderabad

On this World Health Day, healthcare stands at a transformative crossroads. Across the globe, systems are rapidly shifting toward AI-driven, digital-first, and patient-centric care models. From predictive diagnostics to "hospital-at-home" services, technology is enabling earlier detection, improved efficiency, and expanded access--especially critical for emerging economies like India. The rise of AI-powered clinical decision support and automation is not only enhancing outcomes but also redefining how care is delivered.

Amid these global shifts, purpose-driven organizations are translating innovation into impact. Cancer Conscious Clinics are strengthening awareness and early detection in oncology, while Medhic.ai leverages AI to support precision-driven care. Fifthcare Solutions further complements this ecosystem by enabling integrated, accessible care models.

Together, they reflect a larger movement--where innovation is not just technological, but meaningful--bringing us closer to a future of equitable, intelligent, and patient-centered healthcare for all.

9. Satyajeet Pradhan, Founder of HAI Suitcase Clinics

As India explores new models to improve access to primary healthcare, HAI Suitcase Clinics, founded in 2025 by Satyajeet Pradhan--who previously brought doorstep dental care to India with Denta Mitra--is now extending the concept to doctor-led multi-specialty and dental care at home. The company is building an AI-enabled, multi-specialty care ecosystem that aims to provide primary and select secondary care at home within 30 minutes, while leveraging Tier 1 cities as hubs for clinical quality and standardization.

HAI's model is based on a distributed approach to healthcare delivery. While Tier 2 markets focus on improving access through doorstep services, Tier 1 cities act as centers for clinical protocols, specialist oversight, and quality control. The platform integrates three key components: "Suitcase Clinics," where doctors conduct home visits using portable medical kits; "Eco Lite Smart Micro Clinics," compact neighborhood clinics designed for structured care delivery; and an AI-powered health assistant that supports symptom-based triage, appointment booking, and care navigation.

The model is designed to address common challenges in accessing timely care, particularly for children, women, and elderly patients, by reducing travel, wait times, and delays in decision-making. With an emphasis on speed, structured care delivery, and standardization, the platform seeks to balance convenience with clinical reliability.

On the occasion of World Health Day 2026, such emerging models highlight a broader shift in India's healthcare landscape--from infrastructure-heavy systems to more distributed, technology-enabled care delivery. As healthcare needs evolve, approaches that integrate accessibility, quality, and timely intervention are expected to play a key role in shaping the future of primary care in the country.

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