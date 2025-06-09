Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 9 (ANI): The world's largest container ship, MSC IRINA, on Monday arrived at the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The berthing process for the vessel has begun at the port.

MSC IRINA is recognised as the world's largest container vessel by TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) capacity.

Also Read | Russia Delivers First Batch of 1,212 Ukrainian Soldiers' Bodies Under Istanbul Accords.

Vizhinjam International Seaport, which is managed by the Adani Group, was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2. The arrival of MSC IRINA marks a significant milestone for the newly opened port.

The MSC IRINA boasts an impressive capacity of 24,346 TEUs, making it a formidable player in global shipping. With a length of 399.9 metres and a width of 61.3 metres, the vessel is approximately four times longer than a standard FIFA-designated football field.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo International Trophies: List of Titles Star Footballer Has Won With Portugal National Football Team.

Explicitly designed to facilitate the transportation of large volumes of containers between Asia and Europe, the MSC IRINA is pivotal in enhancing trade routes and logistics efficiency.

This vessel will be visiting a South Asian port, highlighting Vizhinjam's capabilities in handling Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs).

The port has recently welcomed other Icon-class vessels, including MSC Turkiye and MSC Michel Cappellini, further establishing its reputation as a key hub in maritime trade.

The MSC IRINA was launched in March 2023 and embarked on its maiden voyage in April of the same year.

It sails under the Liberian flag and is engineered to stack containers up to 26 tiers high, offering unparalleled capacity in container stacking.

Notably, the MSC IRINA surpasses its predecessor, OOCL Spain, by a margin of 150 TEUs. In alignment with contemporary environmental standards, the vessel is equipped with energy-saving features that contribute to reducing carbon emissions by up to 4 per cent, significantly lowering its carbon footprint while maintaining operational efficiency.

The docking of the MSC IRINA at Vizhinjam International Seaport not only highlights the port's strategic importance in global shipping but also represents a leap forward in sustainable maritime practices, setting a benchmark for future developments in the industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)