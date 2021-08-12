Chicago (Illinois) [USA]/Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): YASH Technologies, a leading global technology integrator, and outsourcing specialist, announced a new reseller partnership with QAD, a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud.

YASH Technologies and QAD have had a consulting partnership lasting several years and have worked closely on multiple business transformation projects.

"We are delighted to have YASH in our channel partner ecosystem," said QAD Vice President, Global Partner Strategy & Management Mohan Ponnudurai. "Over the course of our relationship, YASH has built a track record in ERP and manufacturing operations with a proven ability to deliver high-quality project implementation services. We look forward to working together in a collaborative and supportive manner to help them grow and become successful."

QAD is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain management solutions. QAD's adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software combined with YASH's well-established expertise in manufacturing helps organizations increase productivity, reduce costs and enhance efficiencies in major functional and operational areas.

Commenting on the partnership, Hari Vyakarnam, Vice President, YASH Technologies, said, "We are delighted to announce our reseller partnership with QAD. YASH has proven QAD solution competency with decades of experience handling large and complex engagements in the manufacturing domain." He further added, "This uniquely positions us to harness the power of QAD Adaptive ERP to deliver superior outcomes to our global customers."

YASH Technologies is one of the best-in-class service providers for QAD Adaptive ERP and related cloud solutions globally. YASH provides a consultative and collaborative approach to enable enterprises to effectively align people, processes, data, and technology, leveraging QAD solutions.

