New Delhi [India] April 27 (ANI/TPT): Indo-Tibetan Border Police in association with famous Ayurveda and Yoga Guru Acharya Manish organised a Yoga and Meditation camp at National Institute for Training in Search, Rescue and Disaster Response (NITSRDR) ITBP, Sector 26 here. On the occasion, yoga and meditation sessions were held for the ITBP personnel on managing mental pressure and stress at work.

In the presence of Ashwani Kumar, DIG, NITSRDR, ITBP, as many as 75 officers and jawans of ITBP participated in the yoga and meditation camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Acharya Manish underlined, "Our brave officers work under acute pressure and their job is extremely stressful. In the times of COVID, this has increased furthermore. Therefore the main motive of organising the camp was to help the officers and jawans in managing their stress and improving their overall well-being."

During the event, interactive sessions on how to balance the chakras and keep oneself fit and away from medicines were also held.

Highlighting the importance of Yoga, Acharya Manish advised everyone to practice yoga and meditation in their daily life. While explaining the number of benefits, he said Yoga helps control stress, decreases anxiety, improves cardiovascular health and also awakens inner consciousness.

