New Delhi [India], February 17: Kanpur also saw a strong social awakening movement when a massive anti addiction public awareness march was organized by Bhagwati Manav Kalyan Sangathan on February 14, 2026. The rally started at Ramlila Maidan, Govind Nagar, and ended at Ayurved Park, passing through main city crossroads such as Chawla Chauraha, Popular Chauraha, Baradevi Chauraha, Marble Market, and Kidwai Nagar. Social workers and organization members, along with more than ten thousand citizens of the nation, gave a united call to have a drug free Kanpur and a drug free Uttar Pradesh.

The campaign was performed under the religious appeal of Yogiraj Shri Shaktiputra Ji Maharaj, whose teachings are based on moral principles, spiritual enrichment, and safeguarding of mankind. The organization has existed for more than three decades in the country in an attempt to encourage addiction free and non violent living. The Kanpur march was termed as a historic initiating point of a greater movement that required the state government to make stringent policy alterations.

It was attended by the Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey and Juna Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Manojanand Golden Giri Maharaj, who offered their support to the anti addiction campaign. There were numerous instances of well wishers showering flowers at various points along the route by saints, social organizations, and local people, indicating the degree of popular support. Another highlight was the complete cooperation of the administration to ensure the proper conduct of the procession.

Other significant personalities of Panchjyoti Shaktiteerth Siddhasrama such as Central President Shaktiswaroopa Bahen Pooja Shukla, Central General Secretary Ajay Awasthi, and Chetna Aruni spoke to the audience. Ajay Awasthi said that Kanpur, the land of revolutionaries, has now awakened a revolutionary cry against addiction. He pointed out that addiction is the cause of crime, road accidents, and violence against women. In his opinion, no country in which young people succumb to substance abuse can move forward in the direction of development and prosperity.

The Central President, Pooja Shukla, was very vocal in urging the Uttar Pradesh government to declare the state addiction free. She said that even with the cultural and religious revival in the state, the rising number of liquor stores is driving society towards moral decay. She encouraged women to lead the movement and focused on the fact that mothers and sisters are the most affected by addiction related violence in the family.

The state government was urged by Chetna Aruni to put stringent measures in place that would prevent substance abuse and safeguard culture. Participants took a collective oath to build addiction free families and a crime free society. The rally ended on a very powerful note that the struggle against addiction was not merely a protest but a process of social change that would bring a peaceful, disciplined, and prosperous India.

Bhagwati Manav Kalyan Sangathan once again pledged to carry on the movement until Uttar Pradesh is officially declared addiction free, supporting the slogan Nasha Mukt Kanpur Khushhal Kanpur.

