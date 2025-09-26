VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26: In a glittering ceremony celebrating excellence in business and innovation, Dr. Boora Venkateswarlu, Founder & CEO of Spryple Software, was honored with the prestigious 2025 Zee5 Achievers Award for his outstanding contributions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The award presentation took place in the presence of an esteemed gathering of dignitaries, including former President of India, Sri Venkayya Naidu, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy (Chairman, AIG Hospitals), Sri K.T. Rama Rao, Sri Etela Rajender, and actor & entrepreneur Sri Tanikella Bharani. The event brought together leaders from technology, governance, and industry, celebrating trailblazers shaping India's entrepreneurial landscape.

With over 25 years of global IT leadership experience, Dr. Boora has successfully delivered large-scale technology solutions to Fortune 500 clients including Zurich Financial Services, Bank of America, and Ericsson across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Beyond his corporate achievements, he serves as the Telangana State Joint Secretary of WTITC., holds an Honorary Doctorate from a Malaysian university, and represents Indian innovation on global platforms such as LEAP 2025 (Saudi Arabia) and GITEX (Europe & Dubai).

At the heart of his contributions is Spryple HRMS, a modern HR and payroll solution empowering SMEs across sectors like restaurants and food services, educational institutions, healthcare, automobile manufacturing, and corporate enterprises.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Boora said, "This award is not just a recognition of my personal journey, but a testament to Spryple's mission to redefine the future of work through cutting-edge technology."

The Zee5 2025 Achievers Award ceremony underscored the pivotal role of innovators like Dr. Boora in driving enterprise transformation, with Spryple continuing its journey of innovation, leadership, and global impact in the SME sector.

