New Delhi [India], April 16: ZEISS Medical Technology continued to push the boundaries of surgical precision and workflow efficiency with the introduction of its latest innovations at the APAO AIOC 2025. These include the ZEISS ARTEVO 850 and ARTEVO 750 ophthalmic microscopes, the AT ELANA® 841P trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL), and the ZEISS CIRRUS PathFinder AI decision support tool - all designed to empower surgeons with enhanced visualization, premium lens technology, and artificial intelligence-driven insights.

ZEISS Medical Technology's exhibit area, positioned at a strategic location at the event, drew a significant audience of over 7000-8000 delegates, solidifying its position as a pivotal brand for advancing ophthalmology sector in India.

Advancing Surgical Visualization with the ZEISS ARTEVO Portfolio

ZEISS India expanded its high-end microscope portfolio with the ZEISS ARTEVO 850 3D heads-up ophthalmic microscope, will lead the way in digital visualization. With true color imaging and a nearly 60% increase in depth of field, this state-of-the-art microscope will enhance the surgical workflow, offering greater precision and comfort for ophthalmic surgeons.

Building on this legacy, the newly introduced ZEISS ARTEVO 750 will elevate surgical visualization with advanced optical technology. Featuring new RGB LED illumination with adjustable light color temperature and a 40% increase in resolution of data overlays within the eyepiece, this microscope enhances clarity and precision, supporting better intraoperative decision-making.

Introducing the AT ELANA 841P - The Next Generation of Trifocal IOLs

As part of the ZEISS Premium Cataract Workflow, the new AT ELANA 841P trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL) showcases ZEISS's expertise in premium lens technology. Designed on a glistening-free hydrophobic c-loop platform, the AT ELANA 841P will deliver superior visual outcomes by optimizing intermediate and near vision, providing cataract patients with a high level of spectacle independence and long-term performance.

AI-Driven Decision Support with ZEISS CIRRUS PathFinder

ZEISS is also set to showcase its latest advancement in AI-powered ophthalmic decision support - the ZEISS CIRRUS PathFinder. This fully integrated tool harnesses proprietary deep learning algorithms, trained by leading retina specialists, to automatically identify abnormal macular OCT B-scans. By streamlining the pre-surgical assessment of the retina, ZEISS CIRRUS PathFinder will optimize surgical planning and enhance patient outcomes.

Innovation remains at the core of ZEISS. The year 2025 marks a significant step in the company's commitment to pioneering eye-care solutions. ZEISS India's Medical Technology team remains confident that the entire ecosystem will deliver exceptional value, empowering the medical practitioner with high-end precision and data-driven solutions to ensure better clinical outcomes.

