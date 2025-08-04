NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 4: Zigly, (Cosmo First Limited) India's first tech-enabled omnichannel pet care brand successfully concluded the second edition of 'International Happy Pets Day (IHPD)' across India, witnessing over 2200 pets and parents participating in the day-long celebration. Building on the incredible success of last year's inaugural event, this landmark festivity, coinciding with Friendship Day, celebrated the special bond between pet parents and their pawsome pals, while promoting responsible pet parenting.

This year, the day-long festivity was spread across Zigly's Experience Centers across the country. The overwhelming response demonstrated the growing pet care community in India, their enthusiasm for dedicated pet-centric celebrations and sharing their pet parenting journey with new parents.

Zigly's 'International Happy Pets Day' (IHPD) celebration featured a host of activities to delight both pets and pet parents, creating memorable bonding moments. In a first of its kind from an omnichannel program in the industry, Zigly launched 'Zigly Coins' - where customers can earn one coin on every spend of Rs. 100, with each coin valued at Re 1, adding value to a customer's purchase for their furry friends. The event also marked the launch of an exclusive range of pet products such as Wet Food & Fresh Food and Yak Chews for dental hygiene by in-house Applod Brand, Travel Mat in Zigly Lifestyle, launch of a new brand Catmos for Cat litter and Grooming tools in Fur Pro range for dogs and cats.

Celebrating the second year of IHPD, Mr Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First said, "This strong response to our second International Happy Pets Day validates our vision of creating meaningful experiences for India's pet community. The enthusiasm and participation we witnessed across all our centers reinforces our belief that pet parents are looking for avenues that celebrate their bond with their companions while providing valuable services, community connections and a safe space to educate new pet parents. This success motivates us to continue innovating and expanding our offerings for the pet care ecosystem in India."

Interactive games, puzzles and free treats kept the tails wagging while the twinning contests and pet fashion shows were major crowd-pullers, with participants showcasing creative outfits and celebrating the unique personalities of their pets. Professional pet portraits and photobooth sessions captured precious memories for families. Additionally, live entertainment and surprise goodies brought 'pawsitive' cheers to the event. Over 100 performers and artists along with pet parents created a vibrant atmosphere, with the brand's signature song "O Mere Yaara" adding a special touch to the celebrations. Further, over 150 pet influencers happily participated in the event, making it a grand celebration.

As part of this initiative, pet parents received complimentary health check-ups for their pets, along with anti-rabies vaccinations among many other benefits, including flat 20% off on Everyday Shine grooming services, discounts on select food brands, treats, and toys, along with attractive offers on Zigly Lifestyle products. Recognising the people who are equally helping the pet care ecosystem to flourish, Zigly also presented few special award and trophies at IHPD. The 'Influencer of the Year' awards recognised pet influencers for creating the most engaging content, while the 'Influencer of Empathy' awards honoured those who made significant contributions in Animal welfare. Further, to celebrate the unique bonds between pet and their human, Zigly also presented 'Pets Got Talent' award, showcasing some amazing and unique abilities of participating pets.

Keeping true to the genesis of Zigly, 100% of the proceeds from the event's ticket sales were donated to Zigly Foundation, demonstrating the company's dedication to support the broader animal welfare and supporting various NGOs associated with the foundation. This year, Rs. 3 lakhs was raised during the event, which will enhance the foundation's work to raise awareness about pet and animal rights, conduct pet adoption drive and support various animal shelters.

The positive reception to IHPD 2025 continues to strengthen Zigly's position as a comprehensive petcare company in India. Initiatives such as Zigly Coins and Happy Pet Index launched during the inaugural IHPD, highlights the brand's innovative service and creating community-driven experiences that enhance the lives of pets and their parents.

Zigly is a leading omnichannel platform for pet care, offering comprehensive veterinary care, best-in-class pet spa and grooming services, pet fashion, pet food, and more. With multiple experience centers across India, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Secunderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, and Dehradun, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ludhiana Zigly is expanding its physical presence by opening new stores in other major cities. As a direct-to-consumer (D2C) pet care brand under the umbrella of Cosmo First, Zigly is committed to providing innovative solutions for pet owners. Visit your nearest Zigly Experience center, log on to www.zigly.com, or download the Zigly App to discover the Zigly experience today.

Founded in 1981, Cosmo First is a multinational conglomerate and global leader in specialty films, with five major business verticals and operations in over 100 countries. Its portfolio spans flexible packaging, lamination, labelling and specialty films (Cosmo Films), specialty chemicals (Cosmo Speciality Chemicals), rigid packaging (Cosmo Plastech), window films (Cosmo Sunshield), automotive paint protection films (Cosmo PPF), and digital-first omni channel pet care (Zigly), supported by a legacy of innovation and industry leadership.

