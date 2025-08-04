Mumbai, August 4: Redmi 15 5G launch date has been confirmed in India along with a few specifications and features. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi announced that it would introduce the new model on August 19, 2025. The highlight of the latest smartphone is its massive 7,000mAh battery. Redmi 15 5G will come with a three-camera setup on the rear and have one camera on the front for selfies and doing video conferences.

Redmi 15 5G is expected to launch in the mid-range segment, likely under the INR 20,000 price range. The Chinese company has confirmed that despite having such a large battery, the smartphone will have a slim Royal Chrome Design. The upcoming Redmi 15 5G will be offered in the following colours - Sandy Purple, Midnight Black and Frosted White. POVA Curve 5G New ‘Red’ Coloured Variant To Launch Soon in India; Check Key Details Here.

Redmi 15 5G Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

Redmi 15 5G, with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, will support 33W fast-charging and 18W reverse charging. Additionally, the Redmi said the device would offer 13.5 standby hours with 1% Hibernation Mode, and the battery will be 80% after four years. The smartphone will come with a large 6.9-inch display with eye safety and a 144Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Redmi 15 5G will feature a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 mobile processor that will be mated with Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on the Android 15 operating system. The smartphone will get AI features such as Circle to Search and Google Gemini integration. The device will offer enhanced photography with a 50MP AI Dual camera with features like AI Erase, AI Sky and Classic Film Filters. Moreover, the company confirmed it will have an IP64 water and dust resistance rating for better protection. It will have Dolby-certified speakers with 200% volume. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G, OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G Launch Expected Soon in India; Check Key Specifications, Price Range and Features of Upcoming OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G.

Redmi 15 5G Price in India

The Redmi 15 price in India is expected to be around INR 12,000 to INR 13,000. However, it may come with a higher price tag. More details will be revealed on August 19, 2025.

