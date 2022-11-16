New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/SRV): ZYRO proudly announces the launch of Zbook for small retailers, SMEs, and all kinds of businesses. 'Lots of features don't make a product great, it depends on how all products comfortably perform together' is the philosophy that ZYRO follows. The company identified the industry's pain points and has worked hard to create a unique POS Billing, Quick Billing, Khata, Inventory and Customers Rewards Loyalty Program Management software. All users will have 3 months of free demo access to all software via the PC and Android applications.

"We are thrilled that all business owners understand the importance of our product," said Vikas Kumar, CEO of Zyro. "Zbook is an extremely user-friendly and pocket-Friendly comprehensive POS Billing, Quick Billing, Khata, Inventory and Customers Rewards Loyalty Program Management System.

Zbook is a cloud-based POS Billing, Quick Billing, Khata, and Inventory Management software. The user-friendly product simplifies the complex Billing and Khata functions for All types of business. Some of the unique features provided by Zbook for businesses that focus on results are POS Billing, Quick Billing, Inventory Management, Business Dashboard, Transaction History, Expense tracer, Sales & Purchase reports and Customers Rewards Loyalty Program Management System. The software's unique integration helps you to grow your business and save time.

The startup is chasing the mission of digitisation to contribute to building a Self Dependent Bharat by solving the most pressing problems of the Indian SMB sector. Zyro recently launched its flagship product Zbook. We hope it will become one of the best POS Billing, Quick Billing, Inventory and Customers Rewards Loyalty Program Management System Solution Ever on the Google Play Store.

Zyro is a next-generation business banking solution provider for SMEs and start-ups to streamline business financial operations. An increasing number of businesses at the forefront of technology have embraced Zyro for an effortless payment experience and optimising operational workflow. As a result, Zyro is among the most popular platforms for growth within the B2B industry, allowing businesses to digitalise and enhance their commercial payment experience. Zyro provides a bundle of business banking solutions like POS billing, Quick Billing and invoicing applications, expense management solutions, inventory management tools, order management tools, expense cards, Payment collection systems, etc.

Zyro's Product Line: Payment Gateway, Link Payment, POS & QR, Connecting banking, Bulk Payin/Payout, Smart Collect, Tax Payment, Gst Billing & Accounting, Vendor Management, Inventory Management, POS Billing, Quick Billing Billing & Inventory software, Tax Payment & so on. Additionally, Zyro provides the ONDC seller App, QR-Based Store, Expense Management Software, Small Business loans*, GPR, Cards, HRMS & Payroll.

