CAA Rally: Cops Resort to Baton-charge, Lob Tear Gas After Stone-pelting

Jabalpur (MP), Jan 26 (PTI) Stones were hurled at police personnel holding talks with a group of pro-CAA rallyists by some unidentified persons on Sunday evening in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, prompting them to resort to baton charge and lob tear gas shells, a district official said.

The incident occurred in the evening near Anand Nagar bus stop when a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 'Tiranga March' was moving towards Raddi Chowk in Gohalpur area, District Collector Bharat Yadav said.

"The Tiranga rally was permitted from Birsa Munda Square in Adhartal locality to Raddi Chowk in Gohalpur. However, the administration moved in to stop the rally ahead of Raddi Chowk as some minority community women were holding an anti-CAA protest there," Yadav said.

While authorities were asking the pro-CAA rallyists to not move ahead to Raddi Chowk, some unidentified persons hurled stones at the officials present there, leading to a melee, he said.

"Police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells to restore order. CCTV footage of the area is being checked to identify the stone-pelters," the collector said.

The situation is under control now and extra police personnel have been deployed at the site of incident to maintain order, he added.

