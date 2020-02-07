CBI Arrests OSD to Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia on Bribery Charges

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officer, Gopal Krishna Madhav, who is posted in the office of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after he was allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 2 Lakh.According to sources, CBI has laid a trap and caught him red-handed while taking a bribe to settle a tax evasion matter.Subsequently, he was taken to CBI headquarters for questioning and formally placed under arrest, told sources.As per the Delhi government website, Madhav was appointed as an OSD to the Deputy Chief Minister in 2015.Delhi is going to polls on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)