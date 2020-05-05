Chennai Has More COVID-19 Cases as City is Densely Populated: Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 5 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that COVID-19 cases are more in Chennai because the metropolis is densely populated."COVID-19 cases are more in Chennai as the city is densely populated. In all containment zones, sanitisation is being done three times a day," Chief Minister Palaniswami told media persons.According to the state Health Department, Chennai has registered 1,724 COVID-19 cases so far including 267 discharged and 18 deaths.In the last 24 hours, 195 people died of coronavirus across the country. Now, the total death count has reached 1,568."In the last 24 hours, India witnessed the highest increase in cases and deaths due to coronavirus," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, during a regular media briefing on COVID-19 situation on Tuesday. (ANI)

