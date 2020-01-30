Chhattisgarh: Naxals Kill Villager in Rajnandgaon District

Rajnandgaon, Jan 30 (PTI) Naxals killed a villager in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on suspicion of being an informer, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Navagaon village under Baghnadi police station's jurisdiction on Wednesday night.

Seven naxals stormed into the house of Lalsingh Yadav, took him to jungle and shot him, a police official said.

A police team reached the spot on Thursday morning and recovered the body, he said.

Yadav was apparently under the rebels' lens after an encounter in Sherpaar village where police gunned down seven of their cadres. Naxals suspected that Yadav had tipped off the police about their location, the official said.

