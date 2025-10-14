Mumbai October 14: National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar is set to direct the movie 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman-The Eternal', India's first AI theatrical film in Hindi. The movie is produced by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse, and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026. Taking to their X handle, Abduntia Entertainment shared the news that Rajesh Mapuskar has joined the team of 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman'.

"National Award-winning director Rajesh Mapuskar comes onboard to direct 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal', India's first-ever Hindi theatrical AI film. Get ready for an unforgettable experience blending India's rich storytelling tradition with cutting-edge, generative AI tech," wrote Abduntia Entertainment. According to the press note shared by the makers, India's first AI theatrical film is powered by over 50 engineers from Galleri5, the tech arm of Collective Artists Network, in collaboration with cultural scholars, literary experts and writers to ensure narrative authenticity. ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal’: AI-Generated Mythological Epic To Release on Hanuman Jayanti 2026 (View Poster).

While joining the team, Rajesh Mapuskar expressed his excitement for the movie, saying that the project is both "thrilling and daunting" for him. "Taking on a project that so fearlessly embraces innovation is both thrilling and daunting. I love exploring various genres in cinema and to tell a story using progressive technology like generative AI is very exciting for me. The story of Lord Hanuman is timeless, filled with strength, devotion, and purpose and it is a rare opportunity to steer a film that both honours India's spiritual heritage and pioneers the future of filmmaking. I am excited to join hands with Vikram and Vijay to explore storytelling in a completely new dimension and eternally thankful to be given this opportunity. I also look forward to working with a brilliant team of writers and researchers that are working to create a compelling story for movie-goers all across," said Rajesh Mapuskar as quoted in a press note. Anurag Kashyap Targets Makers of AI Movie ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal’, Accuses Them of Betraying Artistes (View Post).

Rajesh Mapuskar has built a distinguished reputation for himself through his critically acclaimed films like 'Ferrari Ki Sawaari' and the Marathi film 'Ventilator', which won him the National Award for Best Director in 2017.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)