CISF Constable Shoots Himself Dead in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): S Satish, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Constable, allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle while on duty on Wednesday morning.According to the steel plant police, Satish, 30, committed suicide using his service INSAS rifle. The incident happened at the 11th number clock tower. He belonged to Edcherla, Srikakulam district.The police said the reason behind his extreme step is not yet clear."No suicide note was found near Satish, and his colleagues do not recall seeing him depressed or stressed as well. We spoke to his seniors. They told us that he had just come back on Tuesday from home after being on 10 days leave," police said.Satish was posted here in 2018 from Assam. (ANI)

