Classes 6th, 9th Students in Andhra Will Be Promoted Without Exam: Jagan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that students of classes 6th to 9th in the state will be promoted to the next class without examination.The Chief Minister held a review meeting of the education department along with concerned minister Adimulapu Suresh and officials. During the meeting, the officials informed Reddy that some states have decided to promote students of classes 6th to 9th to the next class without conducting an examination, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.The Chief Minister ordered the officials to follow the same in Andhra Pradesh as well.Furthermore, Reddy ordered to continue the mid-day meal scheme. Officials informed him that dry ration is being supplied to the students at their doorsteps, as all schools are shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.The Chief Minister ordered to implement the same with utmost precaution, with the help of village or ward volunteers. He asked to maintain uniform quality of food in the mid-day meal scheme.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh as of Thursday. (ANI)

