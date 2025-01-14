A huge crowd gathered in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada to watch the cockfighting event organised here on Tuesday, January 14. A video of the cockfighting event in Vijayawada has surfaced on social media. On Bhogi, the first day of Sankranti, the banned blood sport saw transactions exceeding Rs 300 crore. Large arenas, spanning 5-10 acres in farmlands, were set up across the State, each with investments of around INR 2 crore. Makar Sankranti 2025: Traffic Jam on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway for Third Consecutive Day As Thousands Head Home for Sankranti.

Cockfighting in Andhra Pradesh

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Cockfighting event organised in Vijayawada today. A large number of spectators arrived to watch the event. pic.twitter.com/YASQDGrt0B — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

