Congress Workers Stage Demonstrations in Odisha Against Shah

Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (PTI) Congress activists in different parts of Odisha staged demonstrations on Friday against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding his resignation in the wake of communal clashes in Delhi.

The Congress's state unit, which was opposing Shah's two-day visit to the state, organised demonstrations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Atahgarh, among other places.

"Shah is the home minister of the country, he should take moral responsibility for the communal clashes in the national capital and resign," said senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das.

