Coronavirus: IYC Launches Campaign to Distribute Masks to Needy

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress has launched a campaign to distribute masks among the underprivileged people across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The IYC launched #MaskPehnoIndia campaign where it aims to distribute masks to the underprivileged people who are not in a position to buy the masks, a statement said.

The target is to distribute at least one crore masks, but the IYC has decided to keep distributing masks even after the initial target is completed, it said, adding that around 30 lakh masks have already been distributed across the country till now.

"We know that there are people in our nation who cannot afford to spend money for masks and other items during these testing time. Therefore, we have decided to reach out to more and more people everyday with masks. We are also increasing the scale of production with each passing hour," IYC national president Srinivas B V said.

The masks are being prepared across the nation.

"We have engaged local tailors and other people throughout the country and asked them to prepare masks for distribution to the needy people. We are also paying them for this job. IYC members are also helping them," IYC national media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said.

