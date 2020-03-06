Coronavirus Outbreak: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Visits IGI Airport for Inspection

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): In the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday took stock of the preparedness at Indira Gandhi International Airport here. He said that he will soon visit the Chennai Airport for inspection."This (COVID19) has spread in around 78 countries but in a large country like India, we are smoothly working towards ensuring that coronavirus does not affect people on a mass level. I will also go to Chennai Airport for inspection, in a day or two," said Vardhan."We had started screening at seven airports from January 17, it then extended to 21 airports and now thermal screening of all passengers coming on all international flights is being done. Several flights come at a time, screening of over 6 Lakh people has been done," he added.The Union Health Minister asserted that after visiting the IGI Airport he witnessed that everything was carried out very smoothly here.The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 30 on Thursday after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh tested positive. Earlier today, Vardhan confirmed that 29 were tested positive for coronavirus in the country till March 4. (ANI)

