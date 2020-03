World. (File Image)

Geneva, Mar 11 (AFP) The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

"COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus." (AFP)

