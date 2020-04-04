COVID-19 Cases Surge to 3,072: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has surged to 3,072 and 13 new deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website."Increase of 525 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the largest spike in a day. A total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 3072 in India, including 2784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths," reads the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

