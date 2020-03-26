Covid-19 Deaths Exceed 4,000 in Spain

World. (File Image)

Madrid [Spain], Mar 26 (ANI): At least 4,089 people have died due to the coronavirus in Spain with a total of 56,188 cases as per the Spanish Health authorities.But the rise in the death toll of 655 in the past 24 hours was a smaller increase than the record 738 set on Wednesday, CNN reported.Spain continues to be the country with the second-highest number of fatalities from coronavirus, surpassed only by Italy. China, where the outbreak began, has had 3,291 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.Before Wednesday, Spain had recorded 47, 610 total cases with 3,434 deaths, the country has been locked down and in a state of emergency since March 13. Health Official Fernando Simon predicted on Wednesday that the country has still not reached the peak of its outbreak.The lockdown was initially expected to last 15 days, but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday that the state of emergency could be extended for a further 14 days.Deputy Prime Minister of Spain Carmen Calvo is among those to test positive, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement. She is currently quarantined in a hospital and making good progress, the statement said.Moreover, Health Minister Salvador Illa said the government had agreed to buy $467 million worth of masks, tests, gloves, and respirators from China, which will start arriving in weekly shipments from the end of this week.The nation has appealed to NATO for international humanitarian assistance, requesting both medical and personal protective equipment. (ANI)

