COVID-19: Disinfection Drive Conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Assam Health Department and Guwahati Municipal Corporation along with fire and emergency services carried out a disinfection drive at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday in the wake of coronavirus threat. Meanwhile, the Assam government is constructing a coronavirus isolation centre at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, also known as Sarusajai Stadium, in Guwahati on a war footing.In a move to combat coronavirus outbreak, the state government has decided to convert the stadium into make-shift hospitals to treat patients suffering from the contagious infection.At least 1,000 people at a time can be quarantined at the facility.The total number of positive COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 694 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Sixteen people have lost life due to COVID-19 so far. (ANI)

