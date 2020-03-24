COVID-19: Hockey Australia Cancels All National Championships

Melbourne [Australia], Mar 24 (ANI): Hockey Australia (HA) on Tuesday cancelled all national championships, including Masters Indoor Challenge, for the year 2020 in wake of coronavirus outbreak.The apex body emphasised that local competitions may take place at some stage in 2020.The decision was made after consultation and agreement with Member Associations (MA) and the Hockey Australia Masters Committee, coupled with the latest developments and government directives regarding COVID-19."The Australian Masters Hockey Championships, which were scheduled to be held in June and July, had been initially postponed but are now cancelled. The 35+ and 40+ Men's competition set down for October will also no longer take place, as well as this year's Masters Indoor Challenge," the apex body said in an official statement."The primary focus for HA and every MA for the remainder of this year will be on local competitions and working to ensure all Australian hockey members can operate and be part of viable competitions in 2020," the statement added.According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000, while the number of deaths has exceeded 14,000. (ANI)

