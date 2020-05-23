COVID-19: Liga MX Cancels 2020 Clausura Season

Mexico City [Mexico], May 23 (ANI): As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis, Mexico's Liga MX has cancelled its Clausura 2020 tournament.Every team in the league had played 10 matches of the 18-game Clausura season when the league was shut down in March due to coronavirus pandemic, but following a meeting on Friday, the season and the Liguilla playoffs have been called off for both the women's and men's Liga MX."This Friday, May 22, 2020, the Extraordinary Assembly of the LIGA MX was held, taking vital decisions that allow us to ensure the health of all the people who make up the LIGA MX family and the integrity of the soccer industry," a statement from the league read."The time of the contingency that we are living in has caused increasing scheduling restrictions, which do not allow us to maintain competition without putting the members of this great family at risk. Therefore, in absolute unity, the Extraordinary Assembly of the Liga MX agreed to conclude in advance the 2020 Liga MX Clausura in its men's and women's branches," it added.No champion will be crowned this season, but Leon and Cruz Azul will go into the Concacaf Champions League.Earlier this week, Mexican football club Santos Laguna's eight players were tested positive for coronavirus.Liga MX had said that all the players were asymptomatic and will be constantly observed while maintaining the protocols established by the federal government's Health Secretariat. (ANI)

