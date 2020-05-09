COVID-19: Rajasthan Yet to Receive Any Financial Aid from Centre, Says State Health Min

Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) Refuting Union Minister Anurag Thakur's claim that the Rajasthan government was hiding facts about the help received from the Centre, Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Saturday said the state is yet to receive any financial assistance to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is the time to rise above political differences and protect people's lives and serve the humanity,” Sharma said.

He said "most of the amount that the Centre has given to the state is a part of schemes which are already running or a regular grant."

The minister said the state government provided wheat at a market rate of Rs 21 per kg to nearly 54 lakh people who were deprived of food security scheme.

"The state's revenues have come down drastically due to the corona pandemic. In such a situation, the Centre should help the states with immediate effect,” he said.

On Friday, Thakur had said that the central government is fully supporting Rajasthan in this time of crisis but the state is "hiding facts" about the help received from the Centre.

