COVID-19 Tally Surges to 892 in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): With 50 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of coronavirus positive patients reached 892 in Indore. "50 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on April 17. Total positive cases in the district stand at 892," said Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia told ANI.The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has surged to 1,310 including 69 deaths, said State Health Department on Friday."Number of COVID-19 cases surge to 1,310 in Madhya Pradesh including 69 deaths and 68 recovered/cured," State Health Department said in a statement.The Health Department said 408 containment zones have been identified in the State. (ANI)

