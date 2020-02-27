CPI Demands Shah''s Resignation over Delhi Violence?

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI) The CPI in Telangana staged a protest here on Thursday demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged failure in handling the violence in Delhi.

Senior CPI leader K Narayana, CPI Telangana state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy were among the 25 party cadres taken into preventive custody for holding a protest, police said adding they were released later.

Shah should resign taking moral responsibility for the violence in Delhi, the CPI leaders said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)