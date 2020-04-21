Curfew Will Continue in Some Areas of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot Till April 24: Gujarat DGP

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 21 (ANI): Curfew will continue in some areas of Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot till April 24 in view of the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19, Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said on Monday.The development comes after the government had said that some relaxation will be provided after April 20 in some selected areas."There will be some relaxations from midnight. States and UTs will ensure social distancing and other measures. However, there will be no relaxation in hotspots and containment zones. Necessary services will be provided in hotspots and containment zones. Passenger movement will be banned till May 3. Rail, airlines, malls and cinema houses will continue to be banned. All types of gathering are prohibited in all areas," he said.The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3.The Gujarat Health Department on Monday said that 108 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 1,851.The total number of cases in the state include 106 patients, who have been discharged, and 67 deaths.India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 17,656 including 14,255 active cases, 2,842 cured, discharged, migrated and 559 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)