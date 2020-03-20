Death Toll Due to Coronavirus in Italy Rises to 3405

World. (File Image)

Rome [Italy], Mar 20 (ANI): The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy crossed 3400 on Thursday, surpassing the fatalities due to the infection in China, where the deadly virus originated last year.In China the toll stood at around 3,250 and in Italy it was 3405.CNN reported citing Italian officials that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the European country surpassed 41000.According to the South China Morning Post, the number of cases in Spain rose to 17,147 and the death toll stood at 767. In France, more than 10,000 cases of the virus have been detected while the death toll rose to 372.In the US, Wall Street's plunge halted on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index closing up 1 per cent a day after falling beneath 20,000 points the first time in three years amid a huge shutdown in US economic activity to contain the novel coronavirus, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)