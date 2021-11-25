Actor Deepika Padukone has started dubbing for Shakun Batra's film.On Thursday, she was spotted visiting a dubbing studio in Mumbai. In the pictures that surfaced on the Internet, Deepika can be seen wearing a black baseball cap and a black mask, matching with her casual black outfit. Deepika Padukone to Essay the Role of a Fitness Trainer in Shakun Batra’s Untitled Film - Reports.

Apart from Deepika, Shakun Batra's directorial also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film's title and plot are yet to be disclosed.

