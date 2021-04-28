According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying the role of a fitness trainer in Shakun Batra's untitled film. A source close to the development revealed that the actress will have an affair in the “domestic noir drama."

Talking about the storyline, the source added, “The plotline goes like this – Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone play sisters in the film. While Deepika is opposite Siddhant, Dhairya plays Ananya’s love interest. Shakun has always got a kick out of complex relationship stories and in this, the complexities come when Deepika gets physically involved with her younger sister Ananya’s partner Dhairya. The whole extramarital issue has been treated with a lot of sensitivity, ala typical Shakun style and it’s an emotional watch."

Check Out Deepika's Picture From The Sets Of The Film:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

